Zinedine Zidane identifies €200m superstar as first signing if he gets Man Utd job

Amid ongoing speculation linking him with the Man Utd job, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly told the club that he wants Antoine Griezmann as his first signing.

As noted by The Express, the French tactician is said to have already given the green light to taking the United job, provided of course that Jose Mourinho departs.

Mourinho came under pressure prior to the international break after consecutive losses to Brighton and Tottenham, but his side bounced back with a win at Burnley last time out and he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to see that as a turning point in their campaign.

Nevertheless, the speculation over Zidane’s potential arrival at Old Trafford refuses to go away, and according to AS, via Le 10Sport, the former Real Madrid boss has identified Griezmann as his ideal first signing for the Red Devils should he take the job.

Further though, it’s added that the World Cup winner could cost €200m as per his release clause, and so it will certainly be an expensive first signing if Zidane arrives and is given the go ahead to pursue his preferred target.

Given the 27-year-old snubbed a move to Barcelona this past summer while insisting that he feels at home at Atletico Madrid, as per Sky Sports, it seems unlikely then that Griezmann will change his mind on his future less than a year later.

Nevertheless, with Zidane potentially taking charge at Man Utd, perhaps that could be a game-changing appointment to then work under his legendary compatriot.

CaughtOffside were also recently told by sources close to the Frenchman that he’s spoken to Griezmann about a potential move to Old Trafford.

For now though, Mourinho remains in the job and he’ll be eager to pick up another positive result against Watford on Saturday evening to continue to silence the detractors and the rumours of his potential exit.

What the speculation does do though is build pressure on him to deliver results, especially when a coach like Zidane, who enjoyed great success at Real Madrid over the past three years, could potentially bring some big names with him to the club, as suggested by the report above.