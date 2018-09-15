AC Milan transfer news: La Liga side join battle to land Chelsea star

AC Milan and Inter have reportedly been joined by Sevilla in the possible transfer scrap over Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The 31-year-old will see his current Blues contract expire at the end of the season, which unsurprisingly has raised question marks over his future in west London with no immediate public suggestion a renewal is in sight.

As noted by The Sun, both Milan clubs have been paired with making a move, whether that is a potential cut-price deal in January so Chelsea avoid losing him for nothing or indeed on a free transfer when his contract runs down next summer.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, Sevilla are also now said to be keen on the experienced midfield ace, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a return to Spain is more tempting than a new challenge in Italy.

Although there is of course still time for Fabregas to pen a new deal with Chelsea, the fact that Maurizio Sarri signed Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this past summer, the latter on loan, coupled with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkley who have featured prominently so far this season, it remains to be seen where Fabregas fits in the pecking order.

Injury has kept him out of the start of the Premier League campaign, but as he continues his recovery, the months ahead may give a better indication as to whether or not he has a role to play for Sarri or not. If it’s the latter, then Milan, Inter and Sevilla are seemingly all primed to make their move.

Milan would certainly make sense as Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, but Inter and Sevilla both have strong arguments too with the former back in the Champions League this season.