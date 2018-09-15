Arsenal legend advises Unai Emery to drop surprise Gunners star in major shake-up

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has advised Unai Emery to make a major shake-up in his team by dropping Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan deeper into midfield.

The former Gunners defender seems to be implying that Aaron Ramsey would be one of the players to make way, saying Ozil and Mkhitaryan could play alongside the more defensive-minded Lucas Torreira in a midfield three.

This would be quite a bold move by Emery, with Ramsey generally proving himself to be one of the club’s most important players down the years.

A hard worker and reliable source for goals, the Welshman surely has plenty to offer this side, and there has been plenty of talk about tying him down to a new contract as he’s due to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Emery has previously been quoted on Arsenal’s official site as saying Ramsey is an important part of his plans, but there hasn’t been much news of a new deal for some time.

Keown, however, seems to be hinting that the Spaniard will have had a look at his team now and may well decide that the best way to move forward would be without Ramsey.

‘The challenge for Arsenal is how creative they can be in the final third,’ the former England international told the Mail.

‘I have called for more creativity deeper in the Arsenal team. That can be achieved by playing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan either side of Lucas Torreira in midfield.

‘So far, it feels like the club’s frontline attacking players — including Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey — have been on trial.

‘The best managers are those who work out quickly what they want and the period for assessment is now over.’