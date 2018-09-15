Video: Arsenal star Sokratis saves a certain goal with superhuman recovery after major gaffe from team-mate

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos really got his side out of trouble against Newcastle today.
A terrible slip from Shkodran Mustafi allowed Newcastle a clear run at the Gunners goal, but Sokratis was on it in a flash to make an absolutely fantastic recovery.
MORE: Arsenal legend advises Unai Emery to drop surprise Gunners star in major shake-up
The Greece international joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and looks a very solid addition to the side.
Sokratis showed his pace and experience here to get back quickly but not dive into a challenge, simply forcing his opponent wide and killing what could’ve been a big, big chance for the home side.
Gif: Sokratis bails Shkodran Mustafi out after the German slipped from a hopeful long ball forward from Newcastle. [@ArsenalEdits___] #afc pic.twitter.com/5coY36aYJn
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 15, 2018