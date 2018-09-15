Arsenal wonderkid Reiss Nelson has scored his first goal for loan club Hoffenheim, which came just 14 minutes into his debut for the Bundesliga side.

The 18-year-old looks an exciting talent for Arsenal and will be hoping this move abroad this season can help him develop.

Nelson is the latest of many English youngsters to move to Germany in particular for more playing time, joining the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman in doing so.

Nelson has now got off to a fine start with Hoffenheim, scoring in their match this afternoon with what is his first goal as a professional.

Brilliant goal from Nelson and near-perfect start to life at Hoffenheim (would have been perfect if they hadn't then gone on to lose). Arsenal think they might have found the right spot for him over next year, more to come on that next week. pic.twitter.com/KbzBkJ5gub — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 15, 2018

Elsewhere, Arsenal are cruising at Newcastle, with players like Mesut Ozil showing why it was always going to be a challenge for Nelson to get into Unai Emery’s side straight away.

However, if he can carry on like this with Hoffenheim, it’ll be harder to ignore him when he eventually returns to the Emirates Stadium.