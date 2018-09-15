“Awful selection” – These Chelsea fans question Maurizio Sarri decision as Chelsea star dropped for Cardiff City clash

Maurizio Sarri made the decision to drop Alvaro Morata for Olivier Giroud this afternoon, as these Chelsea fans were quick to question his decision.

Morata has struggled for form ever since his move to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid last summer, and it seems like Sarri has already had enough.

The Spaniard has only scored once so far this season, as the Blues sit joint second in the Premier League alongside Watford.

The Spaniard’s less-than-impressive displays for the west London club may have played a part in Sarri choosing to drop him for today’s Premier League clash against Cardiff.

The Welsh side are hardly the most difficult side Sarri’s men are going to play this season, and this game could’ve been the perfect opportunity for Morata to score some goals and get his confidence back.

However, it seems like Sarri isn’t taking any chances with the 25-year-old, and has elected Giroud to lead his side’s attack this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from Chelsea fans question Sarri for his decision to drop Morata today.

And in fairness, we sort of agree with them…

SARRI FUCKING OUT WHY IS GIROUD STARTING — Maurizio (@sn1morata) September 15, 2018

Don't understand why Sarri has dropped Morata for Giroud. Surely it should be Willian coming in for Morata. Giroud better to come off the bench for situational football. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) September 15, 2018

Morata is needed for link up & energy, Giroud is needed once we get desperate

This is just an awful selection & will destroy Morata's confidence — Jim (@OzzY_Sport) September 15, 2018

Morata dropped. A bit disappointed, not gonna lie — Tomer (@JTElCapitano) September 15, 2018

Morata dropped for Giroud ? — fourfouroneone (@FourFourOneOne) September 15, 2018

No need to have benched Morata today and just upset his confidence. Chelsea in general have struggled against defensive teams, and Morata hasn't been afforded much chances to score. I'd like to see if Giroud differs. — Oh You Gotta Luv Me (@JunkieYno) September 15, 2018

Morata should not have been dropped — HAZARDDDDD (@hazardforever1) September 15, 2018