Chelsea are reportedly among a number of clubs looking into a possible transfer move for in-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January.

The 23-year-old has really impressed in the Premier League this season, despite previously enduring something of a slow start to life in England.

Mitrovic first moved to the Premier League with Newcastle a few years ago, but struggled to settle before moving on loan to Fulham last season.

The Serbia international then impressed in the Championship, helping the club to promotion before sealing a permanent transfer to Craven Cottage this season.

Mitrovic has since started with four goals in his first five games in the top flight, and the Daily Mirror claim this has Chelsea and teams from Serie A interested in him.

The Blues have a long-standing rivalry with neighbours Fulham, so this may not be a simple transfer for them to complete.

The ambitious London side have also brought in some big names in the transfer market, putting together an exciting squad that could well compete for a top-half finish this term.

Still, with Chelsea struggling to get the best out of Alvaro Morata up front, they could really do with an upgrade and Mitrovic may well be that player.