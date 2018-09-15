Menu

Video: These Chelsea fans love Gianfranco Zola’s gesture to Eden Hazard after MOTM display vs Cardiff

A video is being widely shared by several Chelsea fans of club legend Gianfranco Zola bowing to Eden Hazard as he’s subbed off against Cardiff City.

The Belgium international can be seen in the video clip below leaving the field after a stunning display and a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

After shaking Sarri’s hand, Hazard is also greeted by Zola, who briefly does a little bow to him in a classy gesture to his fantastic display.

The 27-year-old was unplayable this afternoon as he hit a hat-trick in a clear Man-of-the-match performance against Cardiff at Stamford Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, this video is doing the rounds and a number of Chelsea fans are absolutely loving it, with a bow from a player as great as Zola was in his day undeniably a real compliment!

