A video is being widely shared by several Chelsea fans of club legend Gianfranco Zola bowing to Eden Hazard as he’s subbed off against Cardiff City.

The Belgium international can be seen in the video clip below leaving the field after a stunning display and a hat-trick in a 4-1 win for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

After shaking Sarri’s hand, Hazard is also greeted by Zola, who briefly does a little bow to him in a classy gesture to his fantastic display.

The 27-year-old was unplayable this afternoon as he hit a hat-trick in a clear Man-of-the-match performance against Cardiff at Stamford Bridge.

Unsurprisingly, this video is doing the rounds and a number of Chelsea fans are absolutely loving it, with a bow from a player as great as Zola was in his day undeniably a real compliment!

Zola bowing to Hazard ? pic.twitter.com/ruc7ADrCBQ — Blues Chronicles (@BluesChronicles) September 15, 2018

Gianfranco Zola bowing down to Eden Hazard ? pic.twitter.com/ca2wdV1oTO — Hazard Stuff (@HazardStuff_) September 15, 2018

Zola bowed down to Hazard after that masterclass. The thrown has officially been passed down — • (@TheVokality) September 15, 2018

Zola bowed down to Hazard when he was subbed off ??? I’m emotional — Masheleni (@Pexx_Dance) September 15, 2018

Zola bowed to Eden Hazard our king! #NFFCShow — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) September 15, 2018

#Hazard came off to a standing ovation. #Zola did a bowing down gesture as he took a place on the bench. Replaced by #Zappacosta. #cfc — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) September 15, 2018

Zola bowing down to hazard ahhh — Forbes (@Forbes_Cfc) September 15, 2018