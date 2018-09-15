Video: Eden Hazard takes major swipe at Chelsea team-mate after Cardiff City win

Chelsea star Eden Hazard took a major swipe at team-mate Alvaro Morata after today’s win against Cardiff City.

The Belgium international can be seen in the video interview below describing just how good it is having Olivier Giroud alongside him up front, with the Frenchman preferred to Morata today.

Chelsea ended up looking deadly in attack as they thrashed Cardiff 4-1, with Giroud and Hazard linking up superbly in Morata’s absence.

Many Chelsea fans are not satisfied with how the Spaniard has played since he joined the club last season, and Hazard’s comments suggest he much prefers playing with Giroud.

Olivier Giroud, the best target man in the world? Some praise from Eden Hazard, this… pic.twitter.com/BcfUsU9FBa — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 15, 2018

Hazard is careful to mention afterwards that both strikers have their qualities, but that’s only after singing Giroud’s praises hugely and saying it’s ‘completely different’ playing with the former Arsenal man.

Sounds like a pretty strong hint to manager Maurizio Sarri if you ask us…