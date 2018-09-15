Ernesto Valverde wants Barcelona to bolster key area in January, Arsenal star and La Liga duo being eyed up

Ernesto Valverde has reportedly asked Barcelona to move for a new left back in the January transfer window, and the club have lined up a number of possible targets.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Valverde thinks it’s very important to get a new left back in at Barca, and that back-up for the position, Juan Miranda, isn’t prepared to play against tough opposition.

MORE: Video: Barcelona loanee sends immediate message with stunning goal on Dortmund debut

The report also notes that the club are eyeing up Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal, as well as Atletico Madrid’s Felipe Luis and Valencia’s Jose Gaya, as players who could be moved for in January.

With Lucas Digne now gone, and with the obscene amount of running Jordi Alba does every game for Barca, it makes sense for Valverde want to bring in a new left back.

Juan Miranda impressed in pre-season, however one can only wonder how he’d fair should he made to come up against wingers like Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Thomas Lemar or Jose Luis Morales.

Either Gaya, Monreal or Luis would be great additions to the Blaugrana’s squad, however it remains to be seen whether any of them will be willing to play second fiddle to Alba at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona’s left back area is one of their most important, and bringing in a back-up for Alba should definitely be the club’s priority in the winter transfer window.