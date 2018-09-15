Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League in just an hour’s time with Watford looking to continue their great start to the season and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United eager to impress fans after a lacklustre start to the new Premier League campaign.

Jose Mourinho shocked fans by deciding to cut in-form left-back Luke Shaw from the starting lineup despite earlier this week stating the defender would be fit to start after suffering a head injury for England against Spain last weekend.

Mourinho offered his reasoning for not including Shaw in the match-day squad:

The boss on @LukeShaw23's absence: "He could from the medical point of view play, but he didn't work with us all week. We felt that Luke not playing today was the best thing for the team and then he can come back without any kind of limitation next Wednesday." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/22bOyfJ8Tk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2018

Ashley Young is Mourinho’s preferred replacement for Shaw at left-back, today’s meeting will see Young line-up against his boyhood club Watford.

Young came through the academy ranks at Watford before going onto join Aston Villa before he made the switch to United.

In other news for United, superstar Paul Pogba will be making his 100th appearance for United today.

Pogba will be key for United today if they are to have any chance of disrupting Watford’s great start to the season.

Meanwhile, Watford’s side remains unchanged for the fifth consecutive league game this season.

Watford have been in inspiring form so far winning all four of their opening Premier League matches, leaving them sitting in 4th place in the league table.

Watford’s impressive start to the season led to manger Javier Gracia being named the Premier League manager of the month for August.

The Hornet’s look to be the surprise package this season most recently upsetting the odds to comeback and defeat Tottenham 2-1 before the international break.

The #WATMUN team news is in! There's one change for #MUFC, with @Youngy18 coming in for @LukeShaw23 to face his former club… pic.twitter.com/CYtQJfZZxf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2018

United fans took to twitter to voice their concerns on Mourinho’s team selection:

