Video: Granit Xhaka scores world class free-kick to put Arsenal 1-0 up vs Newcastle

Granit Xhaka has just scored a belter of a goal from a free-kick for Arsenal to go 1-0 up away to Newcastle.

The Switzerland international is so often a frustrating player in this Gunners side, with some of his defensive work in midfield really not up to scratch.

However, he can also provide moments of real class with that left foot of his from long range, having scored a few stunning goals for Arsenal.

This is his latest – an absolutely perfect free-kick to break the deadlock in a tight game…

GOAL ! Great freekick goal from Granit Xhaka pic.twitter.com/y6qHjgZsEu — ArsenalUpdates (@ArsenalEdits___) September 15, 2018