Juventus will be looking to extend their perfect start to the Serie A season when they take on in-form Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Bianconeri have begun the campaign with three wins in three games, scoring seven goals while conceding just three as they go in search of an eighth straight Scudetto.

However, with their Champions League clash with Valencia on Wednesday night to also consider, coach Massimiliano Allegri will undoubtedly now have to manage his squad well and use the quality at his disposal to get the best results across the board.

As noted by Football Italia, he has confirmed that Emre Can, Mario Mandzukic, Wojciech Szczesny, Blaise Matuidi and Cristiano Ronaldo will all start, while Miralem Pjanic, Giorgio Chiellini and potentially Sami Khedira will be rested.

However, the question that most Juve fans will be asking is if there will be room for Paulo Dybala in the line-up as the 24-year-old has struggled for minutes in the last two games with Ronaldo’s introduction to the side seemingly complicating things for him.

The Argentine ace has played just 10 minutes in the last two games, and although he defended his star forward, Allegri offered no real assurances that he would be a shoe-in to start or to feature prominently as he’ll have to prove himself in training like everyone else.

“Paulo’s quality is not up for debate, but I have to pick 11 players,” he is quoted as telling the media as per La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Fortunately, we can now begin to play three games per week. Paulo has to prove he deserves his place in the starting line-up. That is true for everyone and I know of no other way.

“I do not like the pressure people are putting on Dybala. There will be room for everyone.”

With Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado and others at his disposal, Allegri undoubtedly has a tough task balancing minutes and ensuring everyone is involved.

Nevertheless, given the quality that Dybala possesses, it would be no surprise if he eventually settles and finds a partnership with Ronaldo to ensure that the pair emerge as the first-choice duo up top.

For now though, he could be set for more time on the bench this weekend, while Allegri rotates elsewhere to prepare for Europe. Still, it’s a line-up packed with quality from back to front.

Probable Juventus XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Benatia, De Sciglio; Emre Can, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo. (via La Gazzetta dello Sport.)