Jose Mourinho states why in-form Manchester United star was left out of squad for Watford clash

Man United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed the reason as to why he left the in-form Luke Shaw out of his squad for the Red Devils’ clash against Watford.

According to the Sun, the 23-year-old was cleared to play for the Red Devils against the Hornets this Saturday after sustaining a concussion for England against Spain last week.

The report also notes that Mourinho didn’t add Shaw to his squad as he didn’t want to take any risks with the player, and that the 55-year-old stated “he could from the medical point of view play, but he didn’t work with us all week. We felt that Luke not playing today was the best thing for the team”

Shaw has been on fire so far this season, with the England international being one of United’s standout players in their four fixtures this year.

The former Southampton man has had a difficult last few years with United, something that is mainly down to injury.

However, it looks as if Shaw has put those days behind him now, especially if his performances so far this campaign are anything to go by.

It seems wise for Mourinho to leave Shaw out of his squad, however he may come under some criticism from fans should they fail to beat the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Saturday.