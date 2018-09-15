Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update of sorts on the Roberto Firmino injury blow during the Tottenham game.

The Brazilian forward went off with an eye problem and Klopp has confirmed the player is being assessed in that area.

The severity of the knock is not yet known, says football injury journalist Ben Dinnery on Twitter, but Liverpool fans will no doubt hope for some more positive news soon as Firmino continues to be assessed.

The Reds won 2-1 at Wembley today, with Firmino hitting the winner from close range in the second half after a fine performance from Klopp’s men.

Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino was forced off with an eye injury. Severity unknown – still being assessed. #LFC pic.twitter.com/IkJqmHzlrB — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 15, 2018

Firmino’s improved goal record alongside his work rate and intelligent play up front has made him a valuable part of this LFC side, and they need him back as soon as possible if they are to maintain this fine start to the season.

Liverpool have won five out of their five first games for the first time in the Premier League era, and look the team best equipped to challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

However, they arguably lack the squad depth of Pep Guardiola’s men so need to keep key players like Firmino fit.