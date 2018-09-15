Lionel Messi wants Champions League-winner as Barcelona manager should Ernesto Valverde leave

Lionel Messi reportedly wants Barcelona to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club as manager should Ernesto Valverde leave the Camp Nou.

According to Don Balon, the former Athletic Bilbao boss could leave the club should he not manage to win the Champions League this year, and that Messi wants Barcelona to reappoint Guardiola is Valverde departs.

The report also notes that Messi wants to see out the last years of his footballing career under the tutelage of Guardiola, a manager he was so impressive under during the Spaniard’s last stint with the club.

During his time at the Nou Camp, Guardiola constructed a side that some label as one of the best club sides of all time, and fairly so.

Between the years of 2009 and 2011, Barca won three league titles, two Champions League titles and two Copa Del Rey titles, as well as a whole host of other silverware, all of which were under Guardiola’s reign.

Guardiola is, undoubtedly, one of the best managers in world football, and one could only dream of the football he could get this Barca team playing should he return to Catalonia.

Only time will tell if the Spaniard does in fact go back to Barcelona, something that we’re sure will delight Messi if it does in fact happen.