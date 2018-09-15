Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino breaks silence over eye injury after horrific Jan Vertonghen challenge

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has finally broken his silence after being on the end of a nasty challenge from Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen today.

The Brazilian scored Liverpool’s winning goal at Wembley but had to leave the field due to a horrible-looking eye injury in the second half.

Quite how Spurs ace Vertonghen escaped further punishment for this attempt at gouging Firmino’s eye out is beyond us, but thankfully the 26-year-old has confirmed on Instagram that he’s okay.

This follows a special trip to an eye hospital after being taken off, according to the Telegraph, but Reds fans will be delighted to hear it’s nothing serious.

Firmino thanked fans for their support in a post on Instagram and didn’t mention Vertonghen’s role in the incident at all, though it would be interesting to hear how much he blames the Belgian for what looked like pretty reckless and overly aggressive play.

Liverpool will need their key players like Firmino fit as often as possible this season, with it widely being acknowledged that their first XI is as good as almost anything in Europe, though they arguably lack a bit of squad depth.