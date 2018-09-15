Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho couldn’t resist a cheeky joke at Chris Smalling’s expense in his post-match press conference today.
The England defender hit the winning goal for United at Vicarage Road, but was sporting a rather flashy new haircut that certainly caught some fans’ attention.
Mourinho admitted in his press conference that he was happy with Smalling’s goal and his all-round defensive performance, but that he didn’t like his new hair do.
Here’s a video clip of the Portuguese mocking his match-winner, and below are also a picture of the player’s new look so you can make your own minds up…
? Jose Mourinho: I am delighted with victory over @WatfordFC – but not @ChrisSmalling’s haircut! ????#MUFC #WATMUN
Full press conference ???https://t.co/ftitaaYMkd pic.twitter.com/GbYpwsliSz
— Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) September 15, 2018