Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho couldn’t resist a cheeky joke at Chris Smalling’s expense in his post-match press conference today.

The England defender hit the winning goal for United at Vicarage Road, but was sporting a rather flashy new haircut that certainly caught some fans’ attention.

Mourinho admitted in his press conference that he was happy with Smalling’s goal and his all-round defensive performance, but that he didn’t like his new hair do.

Here’s a video clip of the Portuguese mocking his match-winner, and below are also a picture of the player’s new look so you can make your own minds up…