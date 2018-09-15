Menu

Some Manchester United fans think star has been given 'superpowers' following performance vs Watford

These Manchester United fans are crediting Chris Smalling’s edgy new haircut on his superb goal against Watford this afternoon.

The England international has never exactly been the most flashy character on or off the pitch in his time at Old Trafford, but he scored an absolute banger this afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Romelu Lukaku netted first with a scrappy close-range finish, before Smalling looked more like Robin van Persie with a neat touch on the chest before smashing the ball in with his left foot from close range.

Some United fans now think his new flashy haircut has given him superpowers and are urging him not to cut it off!

Others, however, think it looks pretty bad but are willing to forgive him after his fine effort to make it 2-0 in today’s game against an in-form Watford side.

Here’s a selection of the best tweets about Smalling and his hair, which one can only imagine has Graeme Souness seething with rage somewhere…

