Some Manchester United fans think star has been given ‘superpowers’ following performance vs Watford

These Manchester United fans are crediting Chris Smalling’s edgy new haircut on his superb goal against Watford this afternoon.

The England international has never exactly been the most flashy character on or off the pitch in his time at Old Trafford, but he scored an absolute banger this afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Romelu Lukaku netted first with a scrappy close-range finish, before Smalling looked more like Robin van Persie with a neat touch on the chest before smashing the ball in with his left foot from close range.

Some United fans now think his new flashy haircut has given him superpowers and are urging him not to cut it off!

Others, however, think it looks pretty bad but are willing to forgive him after his fine effort to make it 2-0 in today’s game against an in-form Watford side.

Here’s a selection of the best tweets about Smalling and his hair, which one can only imagine has Graeme Souness seething with rage somewhere…

Fellaini assisting smalling just shows that having shit hair gives you superpowers pic.twitter.com/W1T1j4WZ8i — Ðævïð (@Figure9) September 15, 2018

THAT NEW SMALLING HAIRSTYLE TURNED HIM INTO A NUMBER 9 LMAOOO — José (@MourinhoMindset) September 15, 2018

We'll (even) ignore Smalling's disaster of a hair if he keeps performing like this — Eze Nnunu (@Captaincue) September 15, 2018

This hair is doing Smalling wonders. pic.twitter.com/jf7TtthRfa — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 15, 2018

When you see Chris Smalling, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba celebrating with their hair and their celebrations. pic.twitter.com/YaDwMdx3QI — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) September 15, 2018

Smalling is like a different player with this hair #MUFC — Tremayne (@tremaynebent) September 15, 2018

That hair is giving smalling something. What a finish — Robb (@robbdabank) September 15, 2018

Smalling's hair really changed his career ??

And that goaalllll!!#WATMUN pic.twitter.com/zfNuDPIEti — Tomiwa ?? (@Shanetheboyy) September 15, 2018