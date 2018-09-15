Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for his club to seal a somewhat ambitious transfer raid on rivals Arsenal for Mesut Ozil this January.

The Germany international was strongly linked with United last season amid doubts over his future at the Emirates Stadium and is on Mourinho’s radar again this year, according to the Daily Express.

United did end up raiding Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez in a move that many of their fans now seem to be regretting after his poor form, and Ozil looks another potentially risky purchase.

Despite being one of the best creative players on his day, the 29-year-old also has the habit of disappearing when it matters most and not influencing games like some of the elite players in his position.

It also remains to be seen precisely where he’d fit in at United, who surely look in need of more of a direct attacking player who can operate out wide.

Ozil would be up against the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and to an extent Jesse Lingard for a creative midfield role in this Red Devils side, though Mourinho may be a long-time admirer, having worked with the player to great success at Real Madrid.

Arsenal hold all the cards, however, having only recently tied Ozil down to a new contract, so they’ll be under little pressure to sell and it would surely take a huge offer for them to consider parting with such a big name, especially to a rival like United again having only just recently sold them Sanchez.