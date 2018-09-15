Video: Rio Ferdinand hits back at lack of respect shown to this Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit back at those who lay into Marouane Fellaini without really appreciating what he offers to the side.

The Belgium international was in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI again today after being brought in at Burnley, and played his part in another win for the Red Devils.

However, Fellaini is certainly not every fan’s cup of tea, and Ferdinand acknowledged he’s not up there with the great midfielders like Paul Scholes and David Beckham that the club had in the past.

Still, he feels the former Everton man deserves more respect for the way he conducts himself on the pitch, in training, and in the dressing room, and especially considering the stick he will be aware he gets from a large section of fans.

Here’s what Ferdinand had to say on BT Sport after United’s win against Watford this evening…