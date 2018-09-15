Manchester United could reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in a swap deal involving Paul Pogba.

According to an astonishing claim by the Daily Mirror, Juve are eager to re-sign Pogba and would be happy to offer the £100million-rated Dybala to United as a makeweight.

The piece also mentions interest from Chelsea as the Argentina international considers his options after seeing less playing time in Turin this season.

The summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid has hurt Dybala’s hopes, pushing him down the pecking order in Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Still, the 24-year-old has long been considered an exciting talent and it’s easy to see why teams like United and Chelsea could be interested.

Jose Mourinho’s side lack some spark and creativity in attack after a poor start by Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, while the Mirror note that Maurizio Sarri could look to Dybala to improve his options up front as Alvaro Morata continues to struggle in the Premier League.

United could hold some advantage in this potential transfer battle as the Mirror claims Juventus are eager to bring Pogba back to the club and pair him up with Ronaldo in an exciting new-look side to challenge for the Champions League.

Time will tell how things pan out between now and January, with the Mirror suggesting Dybala could well be on his way by then.