Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has somewhat surprisingly revealed Jose Mourinho made his players ‘humble’ at half time against Watford.

This is despite a fairly convincing first half performance that saw the Red Devils go in 2-0 up at the break against one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

In case you’d forgotten, this was Watford’s first defeat of the season following four straight wins from their first four games.

United, meanwhile, are already playing catch-up to some extent after two defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, so certainly couldn’t take today’s match at Vicarage Road for granted.

However, they started well and had a comfortable-looking lead at half time, though Lukaku says Mourinho’s reaction wasn’t actually that positive.

‘The manager said to us we were playing well but not great, he made us humble at half time,’ Lukaku told BT Sport during their post-match coverage.

‘We ground the result out, that’s what we need to do, to catch the teams above us. Credit to Watford. We were too sloppy but it’s another win and we have to keep going.’

The Portuguese may have had a point as Watford came back strongly in the second period, pulling one back and being unlucky not to equalise but for this incredible David de Gea save.