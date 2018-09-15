Manchester United have scored a quickfire double against Watford today, with Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling coming up with the goals.
First, a rather fortunate effort bundled in off Lukaku’s stomach for the opener at Vicarage Road.
MORE: Video: David de Gea saves Manchester United with stunning stop vs Watford
Moments later, defender Chris Smalling got forward to volley in a superb effort from close range after taking the ball down on his chest.
Here are video clips of both goals for United in this bright start against Watford…
Not often you see a good tummy finish! #lukaku pic.twitter.com/UPVwKKPIFd
RVP – ESQUE pic.twitter.com/YEasSm4m8W
Jose Mourinho hasn’t had the happiest of starts to the season this term, but was visibly thrilled with his side as he had these fans delighted with his passionate celebrations…
Mourinho's reaction to Smalling's goal. Love the passion.
Mourinho’s passion on the touchline. ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/snGxt3d47Z
The passion???#mufc pic.twitter.com/xQdKFvXUnu
See jose Mourinho celebrate like a mad man is priceless love to see his passion ? #JoseMourinho #MUFC #WATMUN
That passion from Mourinho. Love it #WATMUN #GGMU
