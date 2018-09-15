Manchester United attempt fresh talks over clinching experienced midfielder transfer

Manchester United have attempted to re-open talks with Inter Milan over a transfer move for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, though the club are not interested.

Inter had been keen to take Anthony Martial on loan from United, but the response from the Red Devils was that that would have to involve Perisic moving in the opposite direction.

And according to the Daily Mirror, the Serie A giants were not at all keen on such a proposal as they urgently need to keep their best players together to mount a realistic title challenge in Italy this season.

The report states Perisic remains Jose Mourinho’s priority to replace Martial, but an exchange currently looks unlikely.

Some fans may be relieved to hear that, however, with Martial a big favourite among the Old Trafford faithful, and with Perisic being an older player unlikely to have as long left at the highest level.

That said, the 29-year-old’s experience could prove beneficial to this MUFC squad that is slightly lacking in seasoned winners.