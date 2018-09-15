Menu

‘Stealing a living’ – Tottenham ace comes under fire after poor display vs Liverpool

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham were disappointing in the opening half against Liverpool on Saturday, but one player in particular came under fire from those watching.

Eric Dier hasn’t quite hit the heights in recent times that he enjoyed when establishing himself as a key figure for Spurs.

SEE MORE: Video: Georginio Wijnaldum gives Liverpool lead against Tottenham, goal-line technology helps award goal

His poor play was again put under the microscope against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday, as seen in the tweets below from those watching the game, as he was guilty of almost gifting the Reds a goal while his attempts to clear the ball in the build-up to Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener were disappointing.

In turn, it sparked the reaction below as Twitter didn’t hold back on the England international, and whether it’s a case of not being good enough to consistently play in midfield or just a lack of confidence, Mauricio Pochettino may seemingly have his hands full in trying to get the best out of his player.

More Stories Eric Dier