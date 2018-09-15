Tottenham were disappointing in the opening half against Liverpool on Saturday, but one player in particular came under fire from those watching.

Eric Dier hasn’t quite hit the heights in recent times that he enjoyed when establishing himself as a key figure for Spurs.

SEE MORE: Video: Georginio Wijnaldum gives Liverpool lead against Tottenham, goal-line technology helps award goal

His poor play was again put under the microscope against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday, as seen in the tweets below from those watching the game, as he was guilty of almost gifting the Reds a goal while his attempts to clear the ball in the build-up to Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener were disappointing.

In turn, it sparked the reaction below as Twitter didn’t hold back on the England international, and whether it’s a case of not being good enough to consistently play in midfield or just a lack of confidence, Mauricio Pochettino may seemingly have his hands full in trying to get the best out of his player.

I feel like Dier does something stupid like that every single time we play Liverpool. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) September 15, 2018

Weak from Vorm, but a pathetic attempt to head away from Dier as well. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) September 15, 2018

Eric Dier: not such a passer. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 15, 2018

Spurs back in the game but Dier doing his best to give Liverpool the initiative. He’ll probably have a stormer now but Dier has really gone backwards over the past 18 month. Thought he was going to be the cornerstone of Tottenham’s new era. Hasn’t turned out that way — Tony Evans (@TonyEvans92a) September 15, 2018

Eric Dier is awful. — 7 (@Floyd_Stunner) September 15, 2018

Dier is a Centre back playing in midfield. Sooner people realise this the better. #COYS. — Vass Koni (@vkon1) September 15, 2018

Eric Dier is traaaaash #TOTLIV — Josh Parish (@joshparish_) September 15, 2018

Eric Dier is awful — DB (@capodanz) September 15, 2018

Eric Dier ain’t good enough on the ball to play in Midfield — Thomas Hope (@thomashope1998) September 15, 2018