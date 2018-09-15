These Barcelona fans are all asking the same questions as two key starters dropped for tricky Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona fans were all asking the same questions this afternoon, after both Sergio Busquets and Philippe Coutinho were dropped for their match against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta.

Barca, who have struggled away from home against Sociedad for a number of years now, won’t have the Brazilian or the Spaniard in their starting XI for this afternoon’s clash.

Both Coutinho and Busquets have played a part in every game for the Blaugrana so far this season, helping Ernesto Valverde’s side to win all three of their opening games.

The Spanish giants haven’t had the best of records against Sociedad away from home these past few years, with the club only managing one league win at the stadium since 2007, which came last season in a superb 4-2 comeback.

Following the announcement of their team news, fans flocked to Barcelona’s Twitter to question why neither Busquets or Coutinho were in the starting line-up.

Here are a few select tweets from fans wondering why the two Barca star aren’t in the starting XI.

Coutinho??? — Sunny Harjani (@harjani_sunny) September 15, 2018

Why no Busi? — Lionel Izelimana (@IzelimanaLionel) September 15, 2018

Where is Busquets? — Angelo ??? (@56_images) September 15, 2018

WHERE IS COUTINHOO ???? — SentimentCulé ????? (@YalisonAlves) September 15, 2018

Coutinho on the bench??? — ? (@samkaiga) September 15, 2018