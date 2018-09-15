Menu

Video: Thibaut Courtois all at sea as Real Madrid concede and these Chelsea fans are loving it

Thibaut Courtois did not cover himself in glory here as Athletic Bilbao took a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in tonight’s La Liga clash.

The Belgian was all at sea as he came rushing out of goal, with the ball eventually bundling its way past him into the penalty area for Bilbao to score into an empty net.

This has not gone unnoticed by a number of Chelsea fans on Twitter, who clearly still feel bitter towards their former ‘keeper over the manner of his exit this summer.

Here’s the video of the goal that put Madrid 1-0 down tonight…

And here’s a selection of Chelsea fans enjoying it, while some rooting for Real are not happy with him starting ahead of Keylor Navas…

