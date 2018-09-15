Thomas Tuchel breaks PSG record, remains coy on team news ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed a fine start to life as Paris Saint-Germain coach, but his first major test arrives next week against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants secured a 4-0 victory over St Etienne on Friday night, making it six straight wins in all competitions for Tuchel since taking charge.

SEE MORE: Video: Jordan Henderson left in STITCHES, producer says pregnant wife can WAIT after shoot interrupted

As noted by FourFourTwo, the German tactician has now broken a record set previously by Carlo Ancelotti with his winning streak in his first games at the helm, and so naturally confidence will be high in the camp ahead of their trip to Anfield on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappe will return from a domestic suspension against the Reds while Neymar was rested on Friday with a view of being fully fit and ready to face Liverpool in what promises to be a thrilling encounter to kick-start their European campaign.

However, Tuchel wasn’t giving much away in terms of his line-up as although he conceded he has 10 names in mind to start, he neither identified any of those players nor revealed which position is still up for grabs.

“I know 10,” Tuchel told Canal+ Sport, as noted by FFT. “Not yet the 11th and I do not know my game system.”

It is undoubtedly going to be an intriguing battle between the two coaches too as Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see his side make a positive start in the Champions League after their heartbreak in the final last year.

In turn, with the Reds also looking to make it five wins in five league games on Saturday when they face Tottenham, both teams could head into their encounter in midweek in fine form and so it should result in a great game. Time will tell though how Tuchel approaches it as going to Anfield is never an easy task.