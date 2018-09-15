Tottenham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Klopp makes key change, Spurs duo out

Tottenham take on Liverpool in the early kick-off on Saturday with both sides undoubtedly itching to get the better of their rival in this early-season showdown.

The Merseyside giants have made a fine start to the Premier League campaign, winning four in four so far while scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

In contrast, Spurs slipped up prior to the international break with defeat at Watford, dropping their first points of the season after impressing through the first three games, which included a win at Old Trafford against Man Utd.

As a result, Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to see his side bounce back from that setback with a positive performance, while Klopp will be hopeful that the break hasn’t disrupted their momentum.

Unsurprisingly both managers have gone with strong starting line-ups, albeit Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris were ruled out during the week due to injury and are absent from the squad which will be a blow for the hosts given their influence on the side.

There is some good news for Pochettino though as Heung-Min Son is back from international duty to take his place on the bench, while Danny Rose, Harry Winks and Eric Dier come into the starting line-up with Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies dropping out.

As for Liverpool, Klopp has made just one change from last time out and it’s a crucial one as Naby Keita replaces captain Jordan Henderson in midfield while Simon Mignolet and Fabinho are named on an impressive bench.