Video: Chelsea suffer surprise setback as Sol Bamba gives Cardiff City early first half lead

Chelsea suffered a shock setback against Cardiff City this afternoon, as the Blues fell behind early on to the Welsh side following some lacklustre defending.

Neil Warnock’s side are yet to win a game so far this season, and they didn’t do their chances of bagging their first victory any harm against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Sol Bamba gave the away side a shock lead in the 16th minute, as a free kick that was lumped into the box eventually found it’s way to the Ivorian, who volleyed home from close range.

Chelsea fans won’t be best pleased with their side’s defence, as they looked to fall asleep before Bamba ended up tapping home.

This goal would’ve shocked many, as Chelsea were widely accepted to have an easy task against Cardiff this afternoon, however Bamba must’ve missed the memo…

Here’s a clip of the goal, one that won’t make manager Maurizio Sarri best pleased….