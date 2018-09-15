Video: Eden Hazard combines brilliantly with Giroud to score superb equaliser for Chelsea in Cardiff City tie

Eden Hazard showed what he’s all about this afternoon, as the Belgian combined brilliantly with Olivier Giroud to bag a stunning equaliser for Chelsea against Cardiff City.

Hazard has been on fire for the west London side this season despite only starting a few games, and he continued this form this afternoon with a super goal against the Welsh side.

MORE: Video: Chelsea suffer surprise setback as Sol Bamba gives Cardiff City early first half lead

The Belgian sold a fantastic dummy to allow the ball to roll to Giroud before getting the ball back and beating his man, as he slotted home to equalise for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Here’s a clip of Hazard’s goal, what a player he is!

?? Chelsea vs Cardiff City | Eden Hazard (GOAL) 37' pic.twitter.com/FRGYGRRE6B — CY Legacy (@D9INE_NEXUS_) September 15, 2018