Video: Eden Hazard wraps up hat-trick as Willian thunderbolt secures win for Chelsea against Cardiff City

Eden Hazard wrapped up his hat-trick for Chelsea from the spot this afternoon, as a thunderbolt from Willian secured the win for the home side against Cardiff City.

Hazard, who scored twice just before half time, sent the Cardiff ‘keeper the wrong way to score his second-ever hat-trick for the club.

Willian then scored the Blues’ fourth of the game straight after, as the Brazilian rocketed one home from the edge of the box to compile the misery on Cardiff even further.

Here’s clips of both Hazard’s and Willian’s goal. A fine day for the west London side indeed!