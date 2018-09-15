Video: Eden Hazard wraps up wonderful team move for Chelsea to give Blues lead vs Cardiff City

Eden Hazard scored his second goal of the game this afternoon, as the winger finished a fine team move for Chelsea against Cardiff City.

Hazard bagged the Blues’ equaliser for the home side, before wrapping up a fine move from Sarri’s side to give them the lead just before half time.

Alonso laid the ball off to Pedro, whose cross to Olivier Giroud was put on a plate for Hazard, who slotted home from close range to give the west London side the lead.

Here’s a clip of Hazard’s goal. Sarri-ball looks to be in full swing if this goal is anything to go by!

Gotta say, Sarri’s Chelsea have changed a lot. Especially with one touch passing and total football thingy. Goal 2-1 Hazard. pic.twitter.com/XsbMkhK1w2 — twt_kemal (@encikakmal) September 15, 2018