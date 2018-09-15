Video: Erik Lamela scores classy Tottenham consolation goal against Liverpool

Erik Lamela came off the bench to score a brilliant late goal for Tottenham but it wasn’t enough to spark a dramatic late comeback against Liverpool.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino had put the visitors in a strong position at Wembley, but they had to go through a late panic.

After the ball found its way across to Lamela at the back post following a corner, the Argentine ace kept his composure and showed his technical quality by drilling his effort across goal and into the back of the net with Alisson given no chance.

Heung-Min Son had a late penalty claim ignored as Spurs almost looked as though they were going to pull off an unlikely late comeback to secure a share of the spoils, but unfortunately for them, Lamela’s strike was nothing more than a consolation goal.

The victory means Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with five wins in five games, while Spurs slip to back-to-back defeats after losing to Watford prior to the international break.

?? Tottenham vs Liverpool | Lamela (GOAL) 93′ pic.twitter.com/F7Ak3XK7z0 — D9INE NEXUS (@D9INE_NEXUS_) September 15, 2018

Liverpool wint van Spurs ondanks deze fraaie goal van Lamela ? #ziggosport #supersportweekend pic.twitter.com/Y4UPCXf6la — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) September 15, 2018