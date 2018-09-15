Liverpool’s 21-year-old defender Joe Gomez showed a tremendous level of composure and maturity for his young age in today’s 2-1 victory against Tottenham.

Gomez was on hand to nullify the frightening Tottenham attack which includes stars Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

Although his most impressive defensive work came against Lucas Moura, the defender shocked onlooking fans by beating Moura in a footrace to put a stop to Tottenham’s attack with a perfectly timed tackle.

Check out the tackle below:

This tackle by Gomez ? pic.twitter.com/cY9EQNzRhL — Ticure (@Ticure1) September 15, 2018

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton in the summer of 2015 and has since been afforded many first team opportunities by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez joined for a fee reported of £3.5m according to BBC Sport, £3.5m seems to be an absolute steal for a player who has went on to make 4 caps for the England senior team.

The former Charlton man has been a mainstay at the heart of Liverpool’s defence this season, with the side winning all five of their opening Premier League fixtures.

Gomez has formed a formidable partnership with superstar Virgil van Dijk at the centre of Liverpool’s defence this season, Jurgen Klopp’s men have never looked so good defensively under his management.

Gomez’s performance against Tottenham cements himself as one of England’s most talented defenders to break through in recent years.

Joe Gomez's game by numbers vs. Spurs: 80% pass accuracy

44 touches

4 aerial duels won

3 tackles won

3 clearances

0 fouls Another solid performance. ??? pic.twitter.com/pq4KavOlj5 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 15, 2018

Fans were particualry impressed with Gomez’s performance against Tottenham:

Joe Gomez is better on the ball than John Stones. — ???????? (@SGEHJR) September 15, 2018

Liverpool May have spent a lot of money but final piece in puzzle is the fantastic joe Gomez. Learning from van dijk whom he may eclipse. We are lucky to have him. — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) September 15, 2018

Everyone focuses on goals as highlights but Joe Gomez’s tackle on Lucas Moura was the moment of the Spurs v Liverpool game. I’d say Bobby Moore never tackled like that but I know Twitter would take it seriously. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) September 15, 2018

Joe Gomez keeping up with one of the fastest players in the league there. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 15, 2018

Joe Gomez is the real deal. — Shelford. (@GeorgeShelford) September 15, 2018

Not sure if I’m watching Joe Gomez or Fabio Cannavaro — Nubaid (@RamboFYI) September 15, 2018

Joe Gomez’s tackle on Lucas Moura in a saline drip please — James McDonald (@JamesMacPrawn) September 15, 2018

In a straight line, very few in world football can trouble Joe Gomez. He had Moura for pace when they both had a standing start and were running after it. VVD is similar. Just worry a little bit when fast players are bobbing and weaving. — J (@JayDiddly) September 15, 2018

Should Liverpool continue their flying start to the Premier League season they will have to be considered as the only team who can challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.