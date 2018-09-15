Menu

Video: Liverpool star showcases lighting pace to tackle Tottenham speed demon Lucas Moura

Liverpool’s 21-year-old defender Joe Gomez showed a tremendous level of composure and maturity for his young age in today’s 2-1 victory against Tottenham.

Gomez was on hand to nullify the frightening Tottenham attack which includes stars Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

Although his most impressive defensive work came against Lucas Moura, the defender shocked onlooking fans by beating Moura in a footrace to put a stop to Tottenham’s attack with a perfectly timed tackle.

Check out the tackle below:

Gomez tackle on Moura from LiverpoolFC

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton in the summer of 2015 and has since been afforded many first team opportunities by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez joined for a fee reported of £3.5m according to BBC Sport, £3.5m seems to be an absolute steal for a player who has went on to make 4 caps for the England senior team.

The former Charlton man has been a mainstay at the heart of Liverpool’s defence this season, with the side winning all five of their opening Premier League fixtures.

Gomez has formed a formidable partnership with superstar Virgil van Dijk at the centre of Liverpool’s defence this season, Jurgen Klopp’s men have never looked so good defensively under his management.

Gomez’s performance against Tottenham cements himself as one of England’s most talented defenders to break through in recent years.

Should Liverpool continue their flying start to the Premier League season they will have to be considered as the only team who can challenge Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

 

