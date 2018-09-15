Manchester City’s midfield magician David Silva scored his 50th Premier League goal for Manchester City against Fulham this afternoon.

David Silva capped off a great team move in the 21st minute of the matchup.

Bernardo Silva tricked his way past the Fulham defence and played the ball into the box after the ball evaded Sergio Aguero David Silva was on hand to blast the Citizens into a 2 goal lead.

Check out the goal below:

David Silva labelled ‘El Mago’ (the magician) by City fans is only the fifth player to score 50 goals for City in the Premier League joining Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Yaya Toure in reaching the milestone.

Silva is regarded as one of City’s best players ever and has been lethal for the Citizens since joining in 2010.

32-year-old Silva doesn’t seem to be slowing down and will be integral if City wish to have any chance of defending their Premier League title.