Video: Man City star briefly turns into Ronaldinho with ridiculous ball control in Fulham clash

Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva turned into Brazilian legend Ronaldinho for a moment in City’s clash against Fulham this afternoon.

The home side are currently sitting three goals to the good against the Whites thanks to strikes from Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva.

City have been in cruise control from the get-go, something that clearly has allowed some of their players to showboat a bit.

Silva took a moment to turn into Ronaldinho in the match, as he took the ball on his chest before balancing it on his head whilst running away from goal.

Ronaldinho was often lauded for his juggling abilities during his career, and it looks like Silva was the person he took inspiration from if this clip is anything to go by!