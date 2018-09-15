Zinedine Zidane has four-man transfer shortlist if he gets Man Utd job to address midfield and attack

Speculation refuses to go away over Zinedine Zidane becoming the next Man Utd coach, and rumours suggest he has his preferred transfer targets in mind already.

The former Real Madrid boss enjoyed an incredible amount of success at the Bernabeu in a short space of time, winning a La Liga title, three Champions Leagues and two FIFA Club World Cups among others in just two-and-a-half years or so.

After leaving the Spanish giants at the end of last season, he remains out of work for the time being, but as noted by The Daily Star, the Frenchman continues to be paired with replacing Jose Mourinho at Man Utd.

Much will surely depend on whether or not the Portuguese tactician is able to build on his side’s win over Burnley prior to the international break, as that seemingly lifted some pressure after consecutive defeats to Brighton and Tottenham.

Provided that United can now string a positive run of results together, it may well begin to silence talk of Zidane arriving at Old Trafford in the near future and convince the hierarchy to stick with their current boss.

Nevertheless, it hasn’t stopped speculation for now, as The Express report, via El Confidencial, that should the 46-year-old secure the top job at United, he will look to bring in Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Thiago Alcantara and Edinson Cavani as part of a four-man transfer shortlist.

Naturally, at this stage with mere rumours that he will become United boss, there is so much still standing in the way of Zidane planning how he would transform the line-up.

Having said that, these four additions would certainly make sense for him to implement his more expansive and attacking style of play, and it would seemingly address key weaknesses in the current line-up with Kroos, Rodriguez and Thiago adding quality and creativity in midfield as Cavani would add another prolific option in attack to support Romelu Lukaku.

United currently have Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in midfield, but the names mentioned above would certainly bring different dynamics to the side with their technical quality and attacking class.

In turn, it seems a little more than just randomly picking out targets, albeit two of the four are well known to Zidane following his time in charge at Real Madrid and so time will tell if he gets the opportunity to try and secure a reunion with them in Manchester.