Barcelona star could become one of world’s highest paid players in his position should club bow down to agent’s demands

Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen could become one of the world’s highest paid goalkeepers should the club bow down to his agent’s demands.

According to Don Balon, there are a number of goalkeepers that currently earn more than the German such as Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon and Thibaut Courois to name a few, and Ter Stegen believes he should be earning more than most of them.

The report also notes that Ter Stegen’s agent will demand that his client’s wages be upped to €9M-a-year, and that should they agree to this, it will see the shot-stopper become one of the world’s highest paid goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen is fully deserving of being one of the world’s highest paid goalkeepers, as the German international is undoubtedly one of, if not the, best in the game in his position.

Barca fans will have lost count how many times the 26-year-old has won them games almost single-handedly these past few years.

The player’s performances last year were one of the main reasons why Barca won their seventh league title in 10 years, and why they nearly went the entire season without a loss in La Liga.

Last season, Ter Stegen managed to keep 19 clean sheets in 37 league appearances, a record that could only be topped by Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

If Barca are serious about keeping Ter Stegen happy and at the club, it may be wise to bow down to his agent’s demands and hand the player a new bumper deal.