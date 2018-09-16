Di Maria told Ronaldo that €180m PSG teammate is interested in a move to the Premier League

Paris Saint Germain winger Angel Di Maria revealed to former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that Kylian Mbappe favours a move to the Premier League next summer.

Mbappe made his switch to the French champions permanent this summer as the club forked out €180 million to keep him at the Parc Des Princes for the foreseeable future – as per ESPN.

After playing a starring role for France during their World Cup-winning exploits in Russia over the summer, the 19-year-old has returned to club duty in electrifying form, scoring 4 goals in 3 matches at the start of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

However, according to Don Balon, his PSG team-mate Di Maria has been keeping in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, having played with him at Real Madrid between 2010-14 and he has suggested that Mbappe will be seeking a move to England at the end of the season.

Don Balon reports that Manchester City and Chelsea would be the most likely clubs to secure his signature year, with the latter looking to for an heir to Sergio Aguero’s throne upfront and the former hoping to bolster their attacking options as Alvaro Morata continues to struggle up front.

If either club were to consider a bid for the French sensation it would likely have to be in excess of €300 million, given the state of the current transfer market and his age, as Don Balon also states.

There is often no smoke without fire in football but at this stage, it seems unlikely that Mbappe will be seen plying his trade in the Premier League anytime soon, particularly as both clubs in question continue to thrive at the start of the new season at the top of the table in England.

Equally, PSG would be reluctant to lose the man they see as their long-term talisman ahead of Brazilian club-mate Neymar, particularly as the club bids for success on the European stage in the Champions League.

For now, this particular deal remains hear-say, but City and Chelsea supporters will likely be excited by the potential prospect of signing one of the most exciting talents in world football, who continues to set new records in the sport despite his tender age.