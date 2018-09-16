Former Barcelona superstar willing to take pay-cut in order to seal Blaugrana return

PSG and former Barcelona ace Dani Alves is willing to slash his wages in order to seal a return switch to the Blaugrana.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Brazilian has offered to seal a move back to the Nou Camp, and that he is eager to see out the last years of his career with the Spanish giants.

The report also notes that manager Ernesto Valverde will be the one who decides whether or not Alves will return to the club, and that the 35-year-old’s arrival has been given the thumbs up by Lionel Messi.

Alves returning to Barca would be a sight that all fans of the club would love, as the Brazilian became something of a fan favourite during his stint with the Spanish club.

The defender clocked up a total of 391 games for the Blaugrana, scoring 21 times and assisting a whopping 100 times, a record that is quite frankly ridiculous for a right back.

The player’s partnership with Lionel Messi was one of the best Barca fans will ever see, and we’re sure they’d love to see the duo linking up on their side’s right hand flank once again.

With Barcelona’s right back area often being viewed as one of the club’s weakest, bringing in Alves may just be the club’s solution to their problem, despite the player being at the old age of 35.

Alves’ willingness to cut his wages shows just how desperate he is to return to the Nou Camp.

Now all that remains is to see whether Barca go through with the move and bring the Brazilian home.