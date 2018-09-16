Manchester United set to go all out to seal double transfer raid for Chelsea duo that Zinedine Zidane wants club to sign

Man United are reportedly set to push the boat out to sign Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, two players Zinedine Zidane wants the club to bring in.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has already given the club a shortlist of players he wants the club to sign, and that the club have ‘promised’ to go all out to sign both Kante and Hazard, two of the players on Zidane’s shortlist.

The report also notes that Zidane and United have already started talks about the Frenchman succeeding Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and that Zidane is keen to keep both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial at the club.

Should the Red Devils somehow manage to bring in both Hazard and Kante, it could be the signings they need to bring home their first Premier League title since 2013.

Hazard is one of the most talented forward players in the world, and him working under the brilliance of Zidane is something that is surely going to get all United fans licking their lips.

Kante is one of Chelsea’s most important players, and the 27-year-old also has two Premier League winners medals and a World Cup winners medal to boast about.

Kante and Pogba’s partnership for France is one of the main reasons why Les Bleus were able to win their second ever world title in Russia in summer.

If that partnership is recreated at club level at Old Trafford, it could go a long way to helping United become England’s top club once again.