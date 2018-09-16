Michael Carrick gives his verdict on Man United’s hard fought victory against Watford

Ex-Manchester United midfielder turned coach Michael Carrick believes Jose Mourinho’s men showed ‘great character’ during their 2-1 win against Watford.

The Red Devils secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season on Saturday against the Hornets at Vicarage Road, thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling.

United were comfortable in the first 45 minutes and good value for their two-goal lead at the break, however, Watford came out fighting in the second period, reducing the deficit through Andre Gray just after the hour mark to set up a nervy last 20 minutes.

Jose Mourinho cut a nervous and frustrated figure on the sidelines as the match slowly drew to a close, but ultimately his team managed to hold on for a vital three points to keep in touch with their rivals at the top of the table.

According to Carrick, who now serves as an assistant coach with the club, United did well to emerge with a hard-fought victory against a team as strong as Watford, as he told Man United’s official website: “The lads showed great character. There were a few tired legs out there towards the end.

“You know what to expect coming here, and they’ve had a great start to the season. They’re a good team.

“The front two cause you a lot of problems when the ball gets played into them, and they have runners off them and it is difficult to play against. I thought first half we played some good football at times, and created chances and obviously got the goals.

“And then we knew what to expect second half; it wasn’t going to be a relaxing affair. They were going to come at us – they had to. In the end, we saw it through.”

Next up for Mourinho’s side is a trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys on Wednesday night, as they open their 2018-19 Champions League campaign.

United have been drawn in Group H alongside the Swiss giants, Valencia and Juventus, with the latter fixture setting up a return to Turin for Paul Pogba on the 23rd October.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils will face Wolves at Old Trafford next Saturday, as they continue their climb back up the table after a difficult start to the season.

Unfortunately, they will have to make do without Nemanja Matic for that clash, after he received his marching orders following a second yellow card late in the game against Watford.