Real Madrid are eyeing up a triple January transfer swoop to bolster their squad, and the club have set aide €150M in order to achieve this.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Spanish giants have a three-man shortlist of targets for the January window, and that the club have €150M to sign at least two of the three targets.

The report also states that these three players are Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, PSG and France star Adrien Rabiot and PSV forward Hirving Lozano, three players that will certainly add another level of depth to Real’s squad.

With Marcelo getting on a bit on in terms of age, Alonso would be the perfect player to take over the role of Real’s first choice left back when the time comes.

Rabiot is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, and him manage to hold down a first team place at star-studded PSG speaks volumes about the 23 year old’s quality.

Lozano, despite not playing in an entirely quality-filled league, is still a promising talent, and given his fantastic pace and finishing ability, he could eventually turn into the man Real need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo on the left hand side of their attack.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Los Blancos manage to get any of these targets in January, and whether €150M will be enough to seal moves to the club for all three stars.