The one Real Madrid star that Gareth Bale ‘always wants’ in Los Blancos’ starting XI

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is in favour of seeing a certain Los Blancos teammate in every line-up for the Spanish giants.

According to Diario Gol, the former Spurs star ‘always wants’ to see Croatian midfielder Luka Modric in Real’s starting line-up, and that Bale isn’t a fan of Isco as he thinks the Spaniard is too slow on the ball.

MORE: 36-goal star willing to seal Real Madrid return, ace could take over club’s fabled no.10 shirt

It easy to see why Bale would always prefer to see Modric in Real’s starting line-up with him, as the 33-year-old is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

These past few years have been some of the best of Modric’s career, with the Croat helping Real win three consecutive Champions League titles, and help Croatia reach the 2018 World Cup final.

The difference in Real Madrid’s play when Modric is and isn’t on the pitch is like night and day, and Bale’s view is one that is most likely shared by a lot of Los Blancos fans.

With Modric now approaching the twilight years of his career, we may not see the midfielder play as many games for Real this season as he’s done in previous campaigns.

This means that we may very well see Isco claim a place in Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI, something that surely won’t make Bale too happy at all.