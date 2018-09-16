Menu

These fans brand Liverpool’s Sadio Mane “selfish” due to specific incident in Reds’ win over Spurs

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite Liverpool managing to beat Spurs 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday, a fair number of fans took to Twitter to brand forward Sadio Mane selfish for a specific incident that occurred during the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s side kept up their perfect start to the Premier League season at Wembley, as goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino secured all three points for the Reds.

MORE: Liverpool legend makes exciting Steven Gerrard management prediction after seeing him ‘at close quarters’

The away side had a whole host of chances in both halves, however Liverpool failed to take the majority of them as they ended up crawling over the line come the end of the match.

One of the Reds’ best chances came in the second half, as Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita found themselves in a 3-on-2 situation in Spurs’ penalty area.

The Senegalese international decided to square the ball to Keita instead of Salah, who was in a better position, as the midfielder saw his effort blocked.

Mane’s choice of pass didn’t sit too well with fans, as some went onto social media to brand the 26-year-old as “selfish”.

It’s a bit harsh to brand the winger as that considering it was just one mistake in a match where he, overall, played quite well.

However, that didn’t seem to cross these fans’ minds, as they flocked to Twitter to slate the forward for not passing to Salah yesterday.

More Stories mohamed salah Sadio Mane