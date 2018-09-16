These former football hard-men are losing the plot over Manchester United’s pink kit

Man United’s new pink away strip caused a bit of a stir when it was first announced, and it seems like some of English football’s biggest names are still getting annoyed by it.

United donned the pink strip for their away trip to Watford on Saturday, and some pundits and ex-players seems a bit annoyed by the colour of it.

MORE: Manchester United set to go all out to seal double transfer raid for Chelsea duo that Zinedine Zidane wants club to sign

Pundits like Gary Lineker, Lee Dixon and Martin Keown, some of whom were renowned ‘hard men’ during their time as players, were quick to question United’s away kit during their clash against Watford.

It seems bizarre that, in 2018, people can’t get their head around clubs trying something new and experiments with the colours of their strips.

During and after the match, tweets emerged on Twitter from these retired stars, who looks to be slating United for their choice of colour on their away kit.

It’s strange to see people, who used to be footballers themselves, get so caught up in something that doesn’t even involve the club they support.

Players like Keown and Dixon were renowned for being hard during their days as footballers, so it’s not really a surprise to see them question United’s away strip.

What a prick Martin Keown is. “I don’t think Fergie would have liked United wearing that pink kit.” What a weirdo — MUFC_Source_ (@MUFC_Source_) September 15, 2018

Somebody at @ManUtd must have messed up the laundry. That can’t be the colour of their kit. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2018

Worse Man Utd kit ever — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) September 15, 2018

It seems like for as long as United are donning their pink away kit, some pundits and fans just won’t be able to get over it. Quite sad, really.