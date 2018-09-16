Unai Emery all but confirms when Arsenal star Bernd Leno will make his Gunners debut

Unai Emery has all but confirmed that summer arrival Bernd Leno will make his debut in Arsenal’s Europa League opener on Thursday.

The German international, who joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen over the summer, is yet to make his professional debut for the club, with Petr Cech seemingly being the preferred option to start in goal for the north London side so far this season.

Arsenal fans will have been eagerly awaiting the chance to finally see Leno in first team action this season, and if Emery’s words are anything to go by, it seems like they won’t be waiting much longer.

As per the Mirror, the Spaniard has all but confirmed that the German will make his debut on Thursday, when the Gunners take on Vorskla in the Europa League.

The report also notes that, after his side’s win against Newcastle on Saturday, Emery said “We are going to change and use a lot of players for different competitions”

Emery also added “Every competition for me is about [doing as well as you can] and normally you use a different goalkeeper in those [other] competitions”

Cech has been fairly average so far this season, and it makes you wonder why it’s taken Emery so long to give Leno a chance between the sticks in the Gunners’ first team.

The former Chelsea man has made a number of mistakes when trying to play out from the back this year, something that makes you wonder just how long it’s going to be before he’s dropped.

Thursday’s clash with be a good opportunity for Leno, as it will give him the chance to prove to Emery why he deserves to be the club’s number one ‘keeper ahead of Cech.