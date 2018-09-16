Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Vinicius Jr showed exactly why Madrid made the 18-year-old a marquee signing with a great free kick for Real Madrid’s B team Castilla.

Vinicius Jr agreed a transfer to Los Blancos from Brazilian side Flamengo for a fee reported to be £38.7m by BBC Sport. The fee is a record high for a player under the age of 19.

Check out the free-kick below:

Vinicius Jr makes it 3-0 for Castilla. Calculated free-kick. pic.twitter.com/7G4lriOFF0 — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 16, 2018

Jr also showcased some trademark skills that European fans have been accustomed to when watching some of Brazil’s biggest stars in action.

Just before Cristo's 2nd, a nice sequence from Vinicius pic.twitter.com/xmd5taEnmb — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 16, 2018

Jr is still very much a raw talent for Madrid and whilst he may not fit in with new manager Julen Lopetegui’s first team plans just yet it is essential that the 18-year-old sharpens his skills as much as possible with Castilla.