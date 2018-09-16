Menu

Video: £38m Vinicius Jr scores superb low free-kick to show exactly why Real Madrid paid the big bucks

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Vinicius Jr showed exactly why Madrid made the 18-year-old a marquee signing with a great free kick for Real Madrid’s B team Castilla.

Vinicius Jr agreed a transfer to Los Blancos from Brazilian side Flamengo for a fee reported to be £38.7m by BBC Sport. The fee is a record high for a player under the age of 19.

Check out the free-kick below:

Jr also showcased some trademark skills that European fans have been accustomed to when watching some of Brazil’s biggest stars in action.

Jr is still very much a raw talent for Madrid and whilst he may not fit in with new manager Julen Lopetegui’s first team plans just yet it is essential that the 18-year-old sharpens his skills as much as possible with Castilla.

